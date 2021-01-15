$11.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report sales of $11.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $48.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $49.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.77 billion to $51.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.