112,100 Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.38% of Adams Natural Resources Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEO opened at $13.12 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

