115,817 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.12% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 175,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

