12Ships Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 12Ships has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and $1.27 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About 12Ships
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
12Ships Coin Trading
12Ships can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.