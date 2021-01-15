$139.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $139.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.70 million and the lowest is $134.50 million. Oil States International posted sales of $238.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $640.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.40 million to $643.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $629.25 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $642.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

