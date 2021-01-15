14,300 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,837,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $114.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

