$158.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $158.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.30 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $628.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $629.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.70 million, with estimates ranging from $598.40 million to $609.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 58.4% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.37 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.24.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

