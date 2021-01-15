$169.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post $169.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $165.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $663.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $668.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $623.30 million, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.