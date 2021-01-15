182,036 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Chinook Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of KDNY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,888. The stock has a market cap of $642.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDNY shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

