18436 (KRS.V) (CVE:KRS) Trading Up ∞

Shares of 18436 (KRS.V) (CVE:KRS) were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 26,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,408 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15.

About 18436 (KRS.V) (CVE:KRS)

Kairos Capital Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns a lithium property portfolio that covers 26,400 hectares of exploration claims in Northern Chile; and holds 100% title interests in approximately 26,550 hectares of mineral claims comprising Nancagua, Salvadora, Fortuna, Carmona, Apollo, and Sancarrón projects located in the Chile.

