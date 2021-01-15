18,622 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Barrett Business Services accounts for about 1.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned about 0.24% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $67.99. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,576. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $91.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $368,236. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

