$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

PWR stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

