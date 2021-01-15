3,087 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after buying an additional 200,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $351.41. 118,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

