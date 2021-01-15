$313.19 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $313.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.48 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $320.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

