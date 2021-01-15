31,530 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,372. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

