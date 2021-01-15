31,800 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 294.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.