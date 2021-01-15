35,679 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. 18,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,298. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.