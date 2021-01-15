38,850 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,289,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

