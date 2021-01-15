3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.