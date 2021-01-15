4J Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.01. 1,190,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,626,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $158.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $137.36 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

