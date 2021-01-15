$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $52.30 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $201.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.90 million to $203.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.23 million, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $187.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBCP stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

