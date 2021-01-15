$59.49 Million in Sales Expected for Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) will report $59.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.98 million. Telenav reported sales of $67.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $244.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Telenav by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Telenav by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Telenav by 82.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telenav in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.76 on Friday. Telenav has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.