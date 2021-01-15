$6.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report sales of $6.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the lowest is $4.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $23.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.