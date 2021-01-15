6 Meridian Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.