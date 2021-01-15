6 Meridian Sells 6,371 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $129,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Shares of EMO opened at $16.96 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

