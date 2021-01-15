62,656 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 4.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. 14,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,114. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35.

