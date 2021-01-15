$650.27 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $650.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.08 million. CAE reported sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $294,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 154.62, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.