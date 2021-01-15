$7.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $7.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the highest is $7.28 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $10.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $29.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,091,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCRD opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.