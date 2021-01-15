$73.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce sales of $73.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.73 million and the lowest is $72.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 180,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

