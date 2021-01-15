74,599 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $$51.37 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $51.99.

