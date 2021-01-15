$746.48 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $746.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $741.95 million and the highest is $751.00 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $729.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.