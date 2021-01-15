74,779 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 128,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

