$82.32 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $82.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.80 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $310.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $348.77 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $352.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $37.85 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $992.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,670.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,784,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

