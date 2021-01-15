8,257 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.12. 192,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

