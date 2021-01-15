$831.72 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post $831.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.30 million and the lowest is $817.29 million. Colfax posted sales of $888.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.66.

CFX opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Colfax by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

