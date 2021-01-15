8,627 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,937. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

