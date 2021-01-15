8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,494.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $14,494.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001452 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

