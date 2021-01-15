$93.73 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $93.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.95 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $99.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $358.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $358.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $369.75 million, with estimates ranging from $368.99 million to $370.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $6.55 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.