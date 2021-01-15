9,442 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Invesco Solar ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,580. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.