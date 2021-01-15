$959.31 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $959.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the lowest is $894.54 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sally Beauty by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.64 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

