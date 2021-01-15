9,811 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

NYSE PXD traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $129.42. 65,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,607. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

