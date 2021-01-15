A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock worth $9,493,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

