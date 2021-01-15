A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.33. 722,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,278,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

