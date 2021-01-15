A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 22,100 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,153. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

