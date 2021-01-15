A. O. Smith Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

