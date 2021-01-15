A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading 7.4% Higher

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.86. 2,738,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 1,110,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $163,635. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

