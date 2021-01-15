Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 23,139,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,139,431 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.