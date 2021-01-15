AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Gap Down to $2,240.00

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,240.00, but opened at $2,135.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $2,169.98, with a volume of 3,530 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,918.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,894.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.10 million and a P/E ratio of 107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Get AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.