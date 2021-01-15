AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELUXY. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
