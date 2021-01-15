AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELUXY. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.