ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 25 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 23.35.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

